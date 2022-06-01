Children enjoy a royal get together at Jubilee inspired tea party

Children, including Jacob Platt, aged five, with event manager Stephanie Bond, at Long Knowle Community Hub

The party was held at Long Knowle Library in Wednesfield and involved crafts, activities, dancing and culminated with a royal tea party.

More than 20 children aged between one and 10 attended, much to the delight of organisers.

Stephanie Bond, event organiser, said: "It was amazing, we had a full house, the kids had an absolute blast.

"We had more than 20 children turn up and had pictures of the Queen and information around for them to learn.

"I work in a nursery by day, and I know how important it is for children to celebrate things like this, they may never see anything like it again.

"They all got certificates for taking part in it, and we wanted them to learn about the history.

"When they arrived there was music playing, we had a London tuck shop, a sensory area, all decorated in red white and blue.