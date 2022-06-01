Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Children enjoy a royal get together at Jubilee inspired tea party

By Nathan RoweWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

Children enjoyed a royal get together as they celebrated the Jubilee with a tea party.

Children, including Jacob Platt, aged five, with event manager Stephanie Bond, at Long Knowle Community Hub
Children, including Jacob Platt, aged five, with event manager Stephanie Bond, at Long Knowle Community Hub

The party was held at Long Knowle Library in Wednesfield and involved crafts, activities, dancing and culminated with a royal tea party.

More than 20 children aged between one and 10 attended, much to the delight of organisers.

Stephanie Bond, event organiser, said: "It was amazing, we had a full house, the kids had an absolute blast.

"We had more than 20 children turn up and had pictures of the Queen and information around for them to learn.

"I work in a nursery by day, and I know how important it is for children to celebrate things like this, they may never see anything like it again.

"They all got certificates for taking part in it, and we wanted them to learn about the history.

"When they arrived there was music playing, we had a London tuck shop, a sensory area, all decorated in red white and blue.

"Then we had a tea party then from that we did some parachute games and singing, with the children learning 'happy jubilee' in Makaton."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Wednesfield
Platinum Jubilee
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News