Woman and three dogs die in Wolverhampton house blaze

Spring Road, Ettingshall. Photo: Google.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene on Spring Road, Ettingshall, at 2.26am on Wednesday to a fire involving both floors of a two-storey property.

One woman and three dogs were unable to escape the fire and were confirmed to have died at the scene whilst two others had managed to get out.

One man was treated for serious injuries – including burn injuries – before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham. A second man was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation before being taken to New Cross Hospital for further assessment.

Both men had escaped the property before crews arrived, with one of them jumping from the first floor window to safety. Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire, using hose reel jets.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Very sadly, one woman and three dogs were unable to escape the fire and were confirmed to have died at the scene. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident.

"Investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing."

Three fire engines and a brigade response vehicle responded, crewed by firefighters from Bilston, Wolverhampton and Dudley fire stations. The first appliance arrived three minutes after being mobilised, fire chiefs said.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and a HART paramedic were sent to the scene.

