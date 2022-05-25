New homes in Wolverhampton to be built on five former garage sites

The redundant garage site in Southall Road, Ashmore Park, Wednesfield

Five lock-up sites in Ashmore Park, Wednesfield, will be used for a mixture of semi-detached houses, apartments and a bungalow.

Each of the sites formerly housed garages that provided parking and storage for nearby residences.

City chiefs say transforming the old garages into modern dwellings will help met Wolverhampton’s housing needs.

Councillor Phil Bateman said: “New homes are required, there is no doubt about that. As part of the city council’s campaign to build more houses, here in Wednesfield we are making use of redundant brownfield land to do just that.

“Once constructed, these new properties will be added to Wolverhampton Homes housing stock.

“Ashmore Park has five areas of unused brownfield land in the council’s ongoing ‘small sites programme’, This will deliver 34 council homes across 11 sites within the city,” he added.

The disused garages to be used for building are located at Townson Road (two two-bedroom semi-detached homes), Simmons Road (one two-bedroom bungalow), Wolmer Road (two four-bedroom semi-detached homes), Southall Road (two two-bedroom semi-detached homes) and Woodside (four one-bedroom apartments).

“Work is currently underway on all sites with the exception of Townson Road, which will begin once the licence is in place,” said Councillor Bateman.

“As well as avoiding building on open green space, the development of these sites has squeezed out the many incidents of anti-social behaviour that used to take place on them.”

Wolverhampton Homes is due to send letters to properties on the estate to inform residents about the forthcoming developments.