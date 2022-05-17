List of West Midland food banks available to help those in need

Demand for food banks is on the rise

According to a survey by the charity Action for Children, some 13 per cent of parents are skipping meals to feed their children, with the percentage at 16 per cent among families on Universal Credit.

Here are food banks available to help in the West Midlands:

Wolverhampton

The Well - Unit 16, Wulfrun Trading Estate, Stafford Road, Wolverhampton WV10 6HH. Open Tuesday to Friday 8.30am to 1pm. Please call 01902 256523 before you deliver. Sainsbury’s in Wombourne, Perton and Wednesfield have donation points as well as Asda in Wolverhampton. Website: thewellwolverhampton.co.uk

Everybody Prosper SDB - Food, pet food and toiletries can be donated by contacting the service by email at everyoneprospersdb@gmail.com to arrange pick up. Website: everyoneprospersdb.co.uk

Good Shepherd Ministry, Wolverhampton - Food and toiletries can be donated at Sainsbury’s in Chapel Ash. If you have a large number of items to donate, call 01902 399955 to arrange delivery or collection. Website: gsmwolverhampton.org.uk

Harvest Community Food Bank - New Testament Church of God, New Trust Centre, 1 Wolverhampton Road (on the corner of Woden Road & Wolverhampton Road), Heath Town, Wolverhampton, WV10 0PD Telephone: 01902 453190. Email: info@ntcgharvesttemple.org.uk. Website: ntcgharvesttemple.org.uk. Open Fridays between 3.30pm and 4.30pm. Referral is not necessary but proof of address is required.

Excel Church Food Bank - Wolverhampton Street, Bilston, WV14 0LT. 01902 402273. Open Monday to Wednesday, 9am to 5pm. excelchurch.org.uk/foodparcel.

Dudley

Black Country Foodbank - The Storehouse, Albion Street, Brierley Hill, DY5 3EE. Open Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm. Telephone: 01384 671250. Website: blackcountryfoodbank.org.uk. Deadline for Christmas food is December 3.

Walsall

Walsall North Food Bank - Pelsall Methodist Church, Chapel Street. Open Tuesdays, 11am to 1pm, and Fridays 1pm to 3pm. Telephone: 07582 869895. Website: walsallnorth.foodbank.org.uk.

Bloxwich and Blakenall Food Bank - Blakenall Village Centre, Thames Road, Blakenall, Walsall, WS3 1LZ. Open Thursdays 11am to 1pm. Telephone: 07747 301374. Website: bloxwichblakenall.foodbank.org.uk.

Sandwell

Great Barr Food Bank - St Bernard’s Church, Broome Avenue Great Barr B43 5AL. Open Fridays 12pm to 3pm. Telephone: 0121 3575399. Website: greatbarr.foodbank.org.uk.

Smethwick Food Bank - Holy Trinity Church, Church Hill Street, Smethwick, B67 7AH. Tuesdays and Fridays, 12pm to 2pm. Telephone: 0121 5170141. Website: smethwick.foodbank.org.uk.

West Brom Food Bank - West Bromwich Community Church, 23 Victoria Street, West Bromwich B70 8EX. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12pm to 2pm. Telephone: 0121 580 0068. Website: westbromwichfoodbank.com

Quinton and Oldbury Food Bank - St Boniface Church, Quinton Road West, Quinton, B32 2QD. Open Wednesdays, 11am to 1pm. Telephone: 07732 157619.

Staffordshire

House of Bread Stafford - CAFE43, 43 Browning Street, Stafford, ST16 3AX. Open Monday 12pm to 2pm and 3pm to 5pm and Wednesday and Thursday from 9.30am to 11am, 12pm to 2pm and 3pm to 5pm. Telephone: 01785 243 492. Website: hobstafford.co.uk

Cannock and District Food Bank - Coniston Hall, Cecil Street, Chadsmoor, WS11 5HD. Open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 3pm. Telephone: 01543 422394. Website: cannockdistrict.foodbank.org.uk.

Rugeley Food Bank - Rugeley Community Centre, Burnthill Lane, Rugeley, WS15 2HX. Open Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm. Tesco also have a collection point, as do most Rugeley churches. Telephone: 07528 447504. Website: rugeley.foodbank.org.uk

Wyre Forest

Kidderminster Food Bank, based at the Swan Centre - Food can be donated at Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsburys in Kidderminster, Tesco and Co-op in Stourport. Website: kidderminster.foodbank.org.uk