Wolverhampton shooting: Attempted murder suspects bailed after man blasted in face

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

A man and woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot in the face have been released on bail.

Police responded to multiple calls reporting a shooting on Ruskin Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: SnapperSK
Police officers – alongside firearms teams – responded to multiple calls reporting a shooting on Ruskin Road, Wolverhampton, at 7.50pm on Sunday.

Before police arrived at the scene, two men had turned up separately at New Cross Hospital with serious injuries.

A 41-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the face and a 39-year-old man had knife injuries to the head and remain in a serious condition.

Officers arrested a 38-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, from Wolverhampton, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Sunday.

The pair have now been released on police bail as enquiries continue, a spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said.

Ruskin Road was closed off on Monday while forensic teams carried out searches. The shooting has left nearby residents worried, with children often seen using the shop near the attack.

Police have spoken to people in the area and have started to identify CCTV and doorbell footage that may have captured the attack.

Anyone with information that could help find the people responsible is asked to send police a message via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting investigation number 20/445772/22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

