Villagers out in force to support RAF and keyworkers in parade

Military personnel marched through Albrighton with their weapons drawn and bayonets fixed as the RAF band beat their drums.

The parishes of Albrighton and Donnington with Boscobel granted an 'Act of Approbation' to RAF Cosford in 1998, and residents took the opportunity to turn out and thank those in the military. The act is the equivalent for a village granting the freedom of the borough.

The parade marched at 10.30am on Saturday to Ashfields, where the salute was taken by the RAF Station Commander, Group Captain Gareth Bryant OBE, and the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire. The parade would have taken place in September, but was brought forward so that Station Commander Bryant could be part of proceedings. Mark Pritchard MP was also in attendance.

Following inspection of the parade, the RAF personnel continued to march down the High Street.

As well as marking links with the RAF, the event was also a chance to thank key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sylvia Pledger, vice-chairman of Albrighton Parish Council, said: "It was a brilliant event. The RAF band were really good. Some of our recruits have only been here a couple of weeks and they did very well. And the meal was good from Pear Tree Caterers.

"We took all the flowers down after and put them on the war graves up at Donnington. There are some Dutch, Polish and Canadian people (buried) there.

"It was a very warm day, and a lot of residents were there watching the parade.

"The guests were people who worked hard during the pandemic to help us all. There were people from the doctors practice, food shops, the police, fire service, paramedics and first responders and food banks. They were all represented.

"The theme was to say thank you to all those people who worked hard for us. We're a very lucky community.

"We have a very good relationship with the RAF, they keep the village going.