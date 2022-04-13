Traffic calming success after three-year campaign

Councillor Beverley Momenabadi next to the speed bumps she spent three years campaigning for in Dixon Street

For many years, residents living in Ettingshall have been concerned about the number of motorists exceeding the speed limit and posing a danger to pedestrians and other drivers in the area.

Since 2019, Councillor Beverley Momenabadi has been conducting Community Speedwatch (CSW) events with local police and residents in a bid to get road safety bosses to take action.

Now a series of speed bumps have been fitted in Dixon Street, which had been identified by the council’s annual road safety review last October as being an accident blackspot with a high number of collisions resulting in injury.

Councillor Momenabadi said: “I am really pleased to have worked with the council and the police doing speedwatch events in the ward to implement a local safety scheme designed to reduce vehicle speeds and personal injury collisions.

“These measures will greatly improve road safety for local residents and other road users on Dixon Street. This is really important to me and will help to keep members of the public safe.”

A previous speedwatch campaign in 2019 saw Cllr Momenabadi catch 12 drivers on camera breaking the speed limit in nearby Ward Street and Ettingshall Road.

“Speeding continues to be a huge concern for many members of our community in Ettingshall, and developing safer communities here for everyone in Wolverhampton is a major priority,” added Councillor Momenabadi.

“Speedwatch activity is not about interfering with someone’s behaviour. It is a proactive solution to improving the safety and quality of life for everyone in the community.”

Base work for the speed bumps in Dixon Street has already been carried out and they are due to be completed in May.

Councillor Momenabadi will be standing for reelection in May.