Hookah smoking lounge plan met with objections

Shisha Point in Sunbeam Street, Blakenhall, has asked the city council for permission to trade despite already operating for a period of time.

The cafe premises, where patrons can smoke shisha (flavoured/fruit tobacco made from molasses) from a hookah or waterpipe, is part of Yadia Nights – a first floor restaurant and bar with the smoking area located on an outside balcony.

Tea, coffee and soft drinks are served at a seating area inside the venue, with the application plans made regarding the provision of live music, recorded music, indoor dance performances and late night refreshments.

In a report to the council’s statutory licensing sub-committee, section leader Debra Craner said: “An application was received on February 21 from Mohammed Ali for a premises licence in respect of Shisha Point.

“All responsible authorities have been consulted on this application and relevant representations have been received from West Midlands Fire Service and other persons.”

However, the proposals have been met with a number of concerns from people living near the premises.

Writing on behalf of residents, Councillor Paul Birch (Lab. Blakenhall) said: “I am making an objection to both the planning team and licensing team in respect of licensing of the Shisha bar in Sunbeam Street.

“It’s simply unsuitable, given that this is an industrial estate. Within the proposed location area there are already reports of organised crime gang activities, and there is simply insufficient policing to support the proposed activity.

“Please accept this letter as an objection on behalf of all the ward councillors for Blakenhall.”

Further collective written correspondence from residents said: “When retrospective planning was granted for the Shisha Bar building, there were no parking allocations given.

“This is because the road has a ‘no unauthorised parking’ ban on it. Where are the customers or workers going to park or get to the building? This road is the only access road to the industrial estate – which is in constant use during the day and sometimes at night.

“In the past vehicles have parked blocking entrances and across gates, which makes it very difficult to access the sites where we work.

“We have been actively trying to improve the area to make it more attractive for visitors to the industrial estate in order to encourage new business and investors.

“When the bar was previously being used before applying for retrospective permission, rubbish was left behind in open plastic bags which scattered across the road, and beer bottles were being smashed creating a risk to public safety,” added the letter.

“Now we are getting fly-tippers adding to the rubbish they have already created, which has encouraged vermin to breed and run in and out of the rubbish.

“We believe the nature of the business could also encourage anti-social behaviour and criminal activities in the area around the site.

“Families reside nearby, and as people could be leaving home as early as 2.30am between Monday and Sunday, this would create a public nuisance for people trying to sleep, and thereby cause a significant drain on police resources,” it said.

“We hope you will take into consideration all objections when looking at this application.”

Another letter added: “We would like to strongly object to this application being granted.

“We Have noticed that there has been an increase in litter outside the building, including glass bottles, rubbish bags and food containers. We believe that this will only increase if permission is allowed.

“There has also been an increase in anti-social behavior, with residents being confronted by a number of people behaving aggresively.”

A statement from fire safety officer Neil Aston-Baugh, submitted alongside the application, said: “The premises has been inspected and there are some fire safety issues which could negatively affect the Public Safety objective if the licence is granted without remedial actions.

“There is potential for overcrowding as there is only one escape route from the premises. Some emergency lighting was also found to be faulty.

“I have been in contact with the applicant and following the discussion, I can

offer a voluntary undertaking to the applicant to modify the proposed use of the premises and/or complete works to the appropriate standard.”

A report to members from planning officer Ragbir Sahota said: “The premises are located on the upper floors of an existing industrial unit which was previously being used unlawfully as a shisha bar.

“The use proposed is acceptable as it has no adverse impact on local amenities and is not considered to have any impact on local centres.

“This proposal will bring back into use the upper floors of the industrial units, create employment and result in inward Investment.”