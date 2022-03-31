Digbeth Dining Club announce new events in Dudley, Wolverhampton, Stafford and Brierley Hill

Digbeth Dining Club's street food experience is ten years old

Food fans snapped up more than 500 tickets in two hours for the Himley Hall event in May as tickets went on sale this morning for 35 dates across 15 Midlands venues.

The club's concept of inviting multiple street food vendors to music venues proved massively popular in Digbeth and now the company has two permanent spots in Hockley and Longbridge.

Jack Brabant, who co-founded Digbeth Dining Club with business partner James Swinburne, said: "Himley Hall has probably been the one event that we've been most looking forward to finally getting launched this year. It's a beautiful site and the team there have been amazing to work with so to see it get the reaction it has after just a couple of hours has just made our day really!"

On Friday, April 29 the Waterfront Dining Club is at Merry Hill Waterfront and is free entrance, Lichfield DC will be at Beacon Park on Saturday, May 7, Stafford DC is at Victoria Park on Sunday, May 15 and Waterfront DC is at Merry Hill on Friday, May 27 and Wolverhampton DC is at Bantock Park on July 23.

There will also be dining clubs at Warwick Castle, Tamworth Pleasure Ground, Bromsgrove Rugby Club and Coventry Cathedral in the summer.

Mr Brabant said: "We never thought 10 years ago that the DDC brand would become so well-known and synonymous with great food events.

"It was a bit of fun for us bringing the concept up from London and it’s just grown and grown. The events we have planned for this year is down to the hard work of our ever-growing team, sourcing the best venues and traders and making sure that the brand remains fresh and meets the desires of our customers."

Mr Brabant, added: “We had such great feedback from the events last year that we expect this year’s entire calendar to sell out quickly so we would advise people to book early. Our venues in Hockley and Longbridge will continue throughout the year and will of course allow those who can’t get tickets to the events to still get their fix of great food and music.

"It’s going to be a very excited year for the DDC brand, and we can’t wait to show off everything we’ve got in the pipeline.”