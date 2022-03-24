Wolverhampton pupils sing loud and proud for charity funds

Hayley Powell pictured with teacher Grace Gull and pupils Harrison Chopra 7, Gia Chodra 5, Maya Dadrah 5, Simran Dadrah 7, and Kai Kelay 6

Children from Nishkam Primary School sang across the city at venues such as the Mander Centre and Sainsbury's for passersby to enjoy, all while raising money for The Haven in Wolverhampton.

Their performances were accompanied by variety of actions that children had spent weeks learning, giving parents an opportunity to see their children sing and perform, something that many families have missed out on due to the pandemic.

Teacher Grace Gull said: "It was lovely to re-ignite the children's love of music and serving the community through community fundraising.

"The children loved learning their songs and performing them to the public for the first time since Covid-19."

The school has raised an £1,000 to support the vital wrap-around services at The Haven, a charity which supports women and children affected by domestic abuse and homelessness.

Hayley Powell, senior community fundraiser for the charity, said: "The last two years have been difficult for the organisation due to the impacts of the pandemic but thanks to the support of the local community and schools like Nishkam Primary our services such as our communal refuges and safe houses, our 24-hour helpline, live chat facility, criminal justice support, counselling and dedicated children’s services have remained open.

"I went to see the pupils perform and they sang beautifully and had some lovely actions to go with their songs.

"After a difficult few years due to the pandemic, it was lovely to see an event taking place and everyone enjoying the songs.

"We are so grateful for the continued support of everyone at Nishkam Primary.

"The money they have raised is incredible and will ensure that our services can continue to be a beacon of hope for so many throughout 2022.