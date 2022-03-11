MBE honour for dedicated dementia worker Julie

MBE recipient Julie Grainger (centre), founder of Wolverhampton Alz Cafe, is pictured with John Crabtree OBE, Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant for the West Midlands, and St John Ambulance leading cadet Rebecca Edwards

Occupational therapist Julie Grainger, a group leader at Wolverhampton Alz Cafe – based at Penn United Reformed Church, Penn Road – received the honour during a special service at the venue, which also marked International Women’s Day this week.

She was presented with the award by the Queen’s Lord Lieutenant Mr John Crabtree OBE, who was accompanied by St John Ambulance leading cadet Rebecca Edwards.

It was given for charitable and voluntary services to those in the city living with dementia and their families.

“I decided to have it presented here rather than at Windsor Castle so I could share it with all my fellow volunteers, friends and family,” said Julie.

“It’s where I got the award for, and that way it is so much more meaningful to me. It was a massive shock when I found out, as I had no idea I’d even been nominated. I was overwhelmed and very, very emotional.

“This is really a tribute to the team of volunteers who work with us at the cafe because they all do it for nothing, and we do it because we are really passionate about it and want to make a difference.

“The cafe was originally started by a group of people at Penn Hospital who wanted a place where they could go with their loved ones who had dementia, and it’s been running for just over 15 years now and continued to evolve.

“Before Covid we had up to 80 people attending until the pandemic shut us down. We reopened the evening cafe last August and we’re up to about 60 people now, but we are getting a lot of new faces all the time which is really good,” she added.

“We are a dementia support group run entirely by volunteers and we meet at Penn United Reformed Church Community Centre, Penn Road, on the first Tuesday of every month from 7pm to 9pm for live entertainment and food, and the last Tuesday of every month between 10am and 12 noon for tea and biscuits.”

Julie, aged 62, from Stourbridge, previously spent years as a carer for her father who had working-aged dementia.

She said: “I can really empathise with individuals and families who are in this position. I have always had a passion for working with people who have dementia to try and make a difference.”

The cafe is run independently and is not part of Wolverhampton Council. The aim of the service is to provide a safe, welcoming environment for people with dementia and their families, friends and carers in the company of other carers, volunteers and health and social care professionals

It offers emotional support, information and the opportunity for people living with the impact of dementia to network with others in the same situation.

The group enjoys live music and dancing at evening meetings, where a buffet or hot food is provided. Regular day trips to places such as the Severn Valley Railway, West Midlands Safari Park and British Motor Museum are also organised. No referral is necessary and all services are provided free of charge.