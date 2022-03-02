Homeless man given makeover by Wolverhampton barber after being spotted rooting through rubbish

Before, during and after the haircut at Loco Hairstyle in Wolverhampton city centre

Alan Nadir, owner of Loco Hairstyle on Cleveland Street, invited the man into his shop after seeing him walking around going through rubbish.

The man, in his late 40s, was invited into the store on Friday, and was given a haircut, a new set of clothes and shoes by the barber.

Mr Nadir said: "I saw him walking about, going through the rubbish and it was cold, and I immediately felt compassion for him.

Alan Nadir, owner of Loco Hairstyle, stands in front of his shop

"I felt something inside and wanted to do something, so I invited him into my shop and asked if I could give him a makeover.

"He had hardly any clothes on, and so after giving him a haircut, I gave him some warmer clothing and a pair of shoes."

The video of the man receiving his makeover and new clothes has been shared hundreds of times on social media, but Mr Nadir said he didn't do it for praise.

The 39-year-old said: "I did not make the video for show, to receive praise or likes online. The reason I uploaded it to social media was to show people that we can all do something for those in need. We all in our community can make a difference.

"Something that may look tiny like a haircut can be a big thing for someone else. Tiny things can change people's lives.

"He looked in the mirror when in the chair, and said wow! I look better, and I feel like I can change now."

Mr Nadir speaking to the man before inviting him to his shop

Hair is being cut

All finished, the man poses with a smile

After being inspired to give the man a haircut, Mr Nadir plans to make it a regular thing by offering his services to those in need once a month. He plans to get in touch with a local homeless charity and arrange to offer free haircuts once a month.

Mr Nadir said he was inspired to help the homeless man, on Friday in the midst of Storm Franklin, after receiving support himself when moving to England from Kurdistan.

"When I came to this country in 1999 I received help, and so now that I have the opportunity to do the same, I feel it is a duty to help others whenever I can," he said.