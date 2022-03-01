The war is separating families as some flee and others stay and fight. Photo: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Items are being dropped off across the Black Country, including locations in Wolverhampton and Walsall.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the security council on Monday, Britain's UN ambassador Dame Barbara Woodward, described the scale of the potential devastation.

"As a result of President Putin’s decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a country of 44 million people is now on the brink of humanitarian catastrophe", she said.

Her comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson flies to Nato’s border with Russia, pledging that Vladimir Putin will “feel the consequences” for invading Ukraine.

But hundreds of people are also looking for ways to help the people of Ukraine as war wages throughout their country.

Ukraine donations points in the Black Country

Wolverhampton

The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain's branch in Wolverhampton

35 Merridale Street West, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, WV3 0RJ

Telephone: 01902 420441 or +447801950588

Branch Chair: Andrew Duda

Moseley for Ukraine - Humanitarian aid collection

Wolverhampton drop-off point - shop in the square, upper level (between Matalan and The Works), Mander Centre, Wolverhampton, WV1 3NN

Ukrainian Catholic Church of Saints Volodymyr and Olha

Merridale St West, 300 Hordern Road, Wolverhampton, England, WV6 0HE

Walsall

Linda Sandhar-Haynes - 4 Steps to a Smile

4 Steps into a Smile will be collecting donations on Friday and Saturday between 11pm to 2pm, in the Old Square Shopping Centre, Walsall

Dudley

The Lighthouse Centre at Dudley Community Church, Salop St, Dudley, DY1 3AT, 9.30am-3.00pm

Ukraine online donations

Embassy of Ukraine in the UK - Global support fund