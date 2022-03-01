Items are being dropped off across the Black Country, including locations in Wolverhampton and Walsall.
Speaking at an emergency meeting of the security council on Monday, Britain's UN ambassador Dame Barbara Woodward, described the scale of the potential devastation.
"As a result of President Putin’s decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a country of 44 million people is now on the brink of humanitarian catastrophe", she said.
Her comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson flies to Nato’s border with Russia, pledging that Vladimir Putin will “feel the consequences” for invading Ukraine.
But hundreds of people are also looking for ways to help the people of Ukraine as war wages throughout their country.
Ukraine donations points in the Black Country
Wolverhampton
The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain's branch in Wolverhampton
35 Merridale Street West, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, WV3 0RJ
Telephone: 01902 420441 or +447801950588
Branch Chair: Andrew Duda
Moseley for Ukraine - Humanitarian aid collection
Wolverhampton drop-off point - shop in the square, upper level (between Matalan and The Works), Mander Centre, Wolverhampton, WV1 3NN
Ukrainian Catholic Church of Saints Volodymyr and Olha
Merridale St West, 300 Hordern Road, Wolverhampton, England, WV6 0HE
Walsall
Linda Sandhar-Haynes - 4 Steps to a Smile
4 Steps into a Smile will be collecting donations on Friday and Saturday between 11pm to 2pm, in the Old Square Shopping Centre, Walsall
Dudley
The Lighthouse Centre at Dudley Community Church, Salop St, Dudley, DY1 3AT, 9.30am-3.00pm
Ukraine online donations
Embassy of Ukraine in the UK - Global support fund
*If you have a donation point you'd like added to the list, please email webdesk@expressandstar.co.uk