New photograph of Noddy Holder and Dave Hill sparks Slade reunion speculation

Noddy Holder and Dave Hill, Credit Suzan Holder

The pair posed for the picture after recent headlines claimed Noddy Holder would like to reunite with Dave Hill, Don Powell and Jim Lea for a performance at Glastonbury. However, this was said to be untrue.

Noddy's wife, Suzan Holder, shared the picture on twitter yesterday, leading to much speculation on a reunion of the band which form in Wolverhampton back in 1966.

The picture was captioned: "Lunch today, I will not be taking any further questions."

Late last year Noddy was quoted as saying, "It would be amazing if we could work out our differences.

"I think we’d probably all have to go in on a coach each. Or we’d all have to have a changing room or caravan each.

"And maybe we’d have to have glass barriers between us on stage so that there would be no fisticuffs on stage."

But later Colin Newman, Noddy Holder’s manager, issued a statement denying that Noddy ever took part in the interview.

The picture has spread across social media rapidly, receiving more than 11,000 likes and 750 retweets.

One fan responded to the post saying: "If nothing else, it is just wonderful to see two pals together – they have so much history and work between them to celebrate and reminisce on.

"Forget the music – they are family. Thanks so much for sharing. It has warmed my heart to see."

In February 2020, former member Don Powell announced on his website that he was sent a "cold email" from Dave Hill informing him his service were no longer required.

Hill denied this version of events and the statement was deleted shortly afterwards.

Many fans hope that one day the original members will reunite and put the issues of the past behind them.

One fan said: "Great to see two legends of Slade, fingers crossed we can have a picture in the not too distant future of Nod, Dave, Jim and Don after having had lunch together."

Another added: "It would be an instant sell out if the original line up played together."

Currently the only member of the band touring under the name Slade is Dave Hill.