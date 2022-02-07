Long serving councillor passes away

Alderman Patten, aged 79, represented Oxley ward between 1992-1996 and more recently Penn between 2002-2018.
After stepping down from the council in 2018 along with five other councillors, she was given the Honorary Alderman title, joining her husband Neville who was made an Alderman in 2014. He died in October 2020.
Current councillor Paul Singh said “Pat was a huge inspiration to so many of us in Wolverhampton but, more importantly she was a caring, loving human being who will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with Pat’s family at this sad time.”