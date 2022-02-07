Notification Settings

Long serving councillor passes away

By Paul Jenkins

Wolverhampton Conservative councillors are today paying tribute Honorary Alderman Patricia Patten who died on Saturday,

Former councillor Patricia Patten
Alderman Patten, aged 79, represented Oxley ward between 1992-1996 and more recently Penn between 2002-2018.

After stepping down from the council in 2018 along with five other councillors, she was given the Honorary Alderman title, joining her husband Neville who was made an Alderman in 2014. He died in October 2020.

Current councillor Paul Singh said “Pat was a huge inspiration to so many of us in Wolverhampton but, more importantly she was a caring, loving human being who will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with Pat’s family at this sad time.”

