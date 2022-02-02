Support and patriotism from afar for Ukrainian community in Wolverhampton

Mychajlo Fedyk, Mariana Dzus and Andriy Duda join other members of the Wolverhampton branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain

As the tension around Russian troops amassing at the borders surrounding Ukraine continues to grow, those members of the Ukrainian diaspora living in Wolverhampton have spoken about their worries, but also their pride in their motherland.

An estimated 100,000 Russian troops are currently deployed near the borders of Ukraine, with units positioned around the east of the country, as well as in Crimea, Moldova and Belarus.

It is the latest part of a conflict which started in 2014 with Russia annexing the Crimean peninsular from Ukraine, and also saw separatists capture large parts of eastern Ukraine, starting a conflict which has claimed more than 14,000 lives.

Russia has denied it is planning any invasion, but tensions are high, as Russia wants the West to promise that Ukraine will not join its Nato defensive alliance.

The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain branch in Wolverhampton helps to bring second and third-generation Ukrainians together to celebrate the country and its heritage through music, songs and food and drink from the country.

Members of the club on Merridale Street West meet regularly to enjoy a cold drink, sing traditional songs and ensure there is a link between Wolverhampton and family living in cities and towns across Ukraine.

Many members also have family and friends still living in Ukraine, so have a closer link to the situation in the country and have spoken of a feeling there of defiance, not fear, despite the threats of war.

Mariana Dzus spoke of the patriotic feeling within the country to defend it

Club member Mariana Dzus said she has friends and family in the west of the country, in Kiev and other parts of Western Ukraine, and said that there was worry, but also a patriotic feel in the country.

The 58-year-old said: "People are worried and concerned about their livelihoods and what is going to happen to them and their families, but there are just as many who feel it is being pushed up by the media and is not as scary.

"In general, people are feeling quite patriotic and many are saying they are prepared to fight, and I've heard of 60-year-olds who want to go and fight and are ready for it.

"It's a typically Ukrainian feeling and has always been like that, which is something I learned from my late father Mykhailo and a lot of older Ukrainians, who are very gung ho and patriotic, and we feel that way even living over here.

"I honestly feel that Putin and his henchmen should not go anywhere further into the country and all this talk about wanting the Soviet Union back and taking over Finland is all rubbish, so I hope there is no war as it would be terrible."

Mariana joined other members of the association in singing the Ukrainian national anthem as part of an orchestra rehearsal, which included Ukrainian Church parish council and Ukrainian Youth Association chairman Mychajlo Fedyk.

Mychajlo Fedyk said the people of Ukraine were stronger than ever

Mychajlo, aged 55, had just returned from Zolochiv in Ukraine, having celebrated Christmas with his family, and said that while people carried worries about the situation, they had become used to the threat from Russia.

He said: "Ukrainian people just carry on with their lives, and while I was there it was Christmas and a joyous, momentous time with carol singing and nativity scenes and people marching in the streets.

"I've been brought up with Ukrainian cultural roots and I'm very patriotic to my parents' land and what they taught me, so I know that they've been under oppression for so many years and it is nothing new.

"To me, Vladmir Putin is a dictator, like Stalin and Lenin, who is not content with the land he has got and just wants more land and more dominance, and the international community's response has been great and is just what we need.

"The people of Ukraine are stronger than even, given the suffering they have endured over the years, and will never give in because they fight and believe in their country and don't want their children to suffer."

Andriy Duda shows a picture of his cousin in Ukraine, Oksana Koval

The branch chair of the association, Andriy Duda, said he felt people across Ukraine were living life as normally as they could, but also spoke of his feelings for both sides if war broke out.

The 58-year-old said: "My family reside in western Ukraine, on the outskirts of Lviv, and are a fair bit away from the Russian forces, but it's been a case of waiting to see whether Russia does invade or not.

"I feel solemn, as my energy is focussed on the wellbeing of my fellow Ukrainians back in the country, but I also have feelings for the welfare of the families of Russian soldiers who will be losing sons and daughters unnecessarily.

"We in the Ukrainian diaspora are preparing for what might happen and are helping people through telling them to stock up on rations and social media is helping a lot with that.