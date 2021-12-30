Notification Settings

Man dies after being rescued from serious house fire in Wolverhampton

A man has died after being rescued from a serious house fire during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Dickens Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Fire crews arrived within three minutes of being called to the blaze in Dickens Road, Wolverhampton, but were unable to save a man who died at the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said medics were called to the Low Hill area of the city at 1.15am, with two paramedic officers and the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team attending the scene.

A spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered one patient, a man, who had been rescued from the property by the fire service.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

More to follow.

David Stubbings

