Bird flu confirmed in geese at Wolverhampton's West Park

West Park in Wolverhampton

People have been urged to stay away from sick or dead birds after the case of avian influenza was recorded in the birds at the city's main park.

It comes after cases were found in Canada geese in Victoria Park, Tipton, in swans Stubbers Green in Aldridge and in birds at Chasewater Country Park.

The A(H5N1) strain is described by experts as being "highly pathogenic" to other birds, meaning it is an extreme contagious disease which can kill.

The risk to human health is considered very low but health chiefs have still urged people not to touch sick live birds or carcasses just in case.

John Denley, director of public health in Wolverhampton, said: "I would like to reassure residents that the risk of them catching avian flu is very low. This is an infectious virus which spreads among birds and it is very unusual for humans to be affected.

"However, we are issuing a precautionary warning as it is possible for humans to catch the virus through close contact with an infected bird, dead or alive. Therefore, it is very important that you do not touch any sick or dead wild birds you may find. Equally, you must not touch their droppings, eggs or bedding.

"If you find any dead wild birds, do not touch them and instead report them to of Wolverhampton Council’s park rangers team on 07766 473 150. In addition, please do not feed any birds until further notice as this encourages them to congregate and risk spreading the infection to other birds."

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone was declared across the UK last month with the added requirement all captive birds have to be kept indoors, amid concerns that wild birds migrating from

Dr Adrian Phillips, consultant in communicable disease control with the UK Health Security Agency in the West Midlands, said: "The risk to the public from this strain of avian flu is very low, however it is important that people do not touch any sick or dead birds. As a precaution, anyone who has been in contact with the birds or droppings in an area where the infection has been confirmed, may require a course of antiviral medication and close monitoring for 10 days from last contact with infected birds."

People who find dead wild waterfowl – swans, geese or drunks – or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, should report them to Wolverhampton Council's park rangers team on 07766 473 150.

Health chiefs have instructed people not to pick up any dead or visibly sick birds they find, and instead to report any sick or injured birds to the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

Anyone who has been in contact with sick or dead birds, or their droppings, should make sure any footwear is properly cleaned and thoroughly wash their hands in soap and water.