Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton record shop to close tomorrow after more than 50 years selling music

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished:

A popular city centre record store is set to close its doors for the last time at the weekend.

Oldies Unlimited shop in Darlington Street will close for the last time tomorrow
Oldies Unlimited shop in Darlington Street will close for the last time tomorrow

Oldies Unlimited in Wolverhampton will close its shop on Darlington Street on Saturday, December 4, marking the end of more than 50 years of record sales and band signings in the city.

The shop was initially due to close on November 30, but is being kept open until the weekend when it will shut its doors for good.

Owner Simon Malpas said the plan for the business going forwards was to run it online, shipping out records and posters through the Facebook page, as well as joining record fairs across Wolverhampton.

Mr Malpas said it had been a difficult decision to close, but said the business would go on and thanked customers for their support.

He said: “I just want to offer an immense thanks to everyone who has supported us over the last 50 years.

“It is very difficult to walk away and it is still sinking in for me, but I know I’ve had a lot of happy times and met a lot of happy people.”

Speaking last month, Mr Malpas said a number of factors had helped him make his mind up.

"One has been the change of the roads to a one-way system, meaning less buses going past the shop, while Covid has really hit us after being closed for so long," he explained.

"There's also family reasons as to why this is happening and there is a part of me which is looking forward to working from home and getting my weekends back after so long."

To find out more about Oldies Unlimited, go to facebook.com/oldiesvinylrecords/.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Business
Music
Entertainment
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News