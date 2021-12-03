Wolverhampton record shop to close tomorrow after more than 50 years selling music

Oldies Unlimited shop in Darlington Street will close for the last time tomorrow

Oldies Unlimited in Wolverhampton will close its shop on Darlington Street on Saturday, December 4, marking the end of more than 50 years of record sales and band signings in the city.

The shop was initially due to close on November 30, but is being kept open until the weekend when it will shut its doors for good.

Owner Simon Malpas said the plan for the business going forwards was to run it online, shipping out records and posters through the Facebook page, as well as joining record fairs across Wolverhampton.

Mr Malpas said it had been a difficult decision to close, but said the business would go on and thanked customers for their support.

He said: “I just want to offer an immense thanks to everyone who has supported us over the last 50 years.

“It is very difficult to walk away and it is still sinking in for me, but I know I’ve had a lot of happy times and met a lot of happy people.”

Speaking last month, Mr Malpas said a number of factors had helped him make his mind up.

"One has been the change of the roads to a one-way system, meaning less buses going past the shop, while Covid has really hit us after being closed for so long," he explained.

"There's also family reasons as to why this is happening and there is a part of me which is looking forward to working from home and getting my weekends back after so long."