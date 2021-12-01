£65m Wolverhampton canalside development gets go-ahead

An artist's impression of how the new housing development along Wolverhampton's canalside will look. Photo: Placefirst

Derelict former industrial land along Wolverhampton’s canalside is to be used for 1,200 luxury new homes overall, with £65 million plans for the first phase of new residences confirmed this week.

The site at Lower Horseley Fields will form part of the new ‘Canalside South’ project, restoring a series of empty factory units where the Wyrley and Essington Canal meets the Birmingham Canal Navigations main line (BCN).

Stretching over five acres of brownfield land just outside the city centre, the new properties will consist of a mix of townhouses and apartments.

Plans for the first stage of the development were submitted to the council on October 7.

The application has been made by Manchester-based Placefirst, one of the UK’s leading build-to-rent property developers.

Councillor Steve Simkins, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for city economy, said: "The full planning permission and listed building consent now gives Placefirst the green light to get this transformational scheme in Wolverhampton off the ground next year.

"They will deliver a nationally significant development that not only brings back into use a large parcel of brownfield land but also enables the city to take advantage of our fantastic waterways.

"There is also the heritage that comes with it, to provide a sustainable community where people want to live and work, now and in the future.

"The Placefirst scheme will also generate around 150 jobs and boost our economic recovery from Covid-19.

"Urban living forms a critical part of how we are re-imagining our city centre and will help us meet the increasing demand for housing,” he added.

"Canalside is a large and exciting opportunity and the council is working hard with its partners to provide the determined and skilful leadership needed to realise opportunities like this.”

Darran Lawless, development director for Placefirst, added: "We are delighted to receive full planning approval for this development in Wolverhampton’s Canalside Quarter.

"We are proud of all the hard work undertaken by the whole team and our partners.

"This will enable a brownfield site situated in such a historic location to reach its true potential, creating an exciting, sustainable new neighbourhood.