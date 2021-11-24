Bantock valuation day turns up some gems

From Fieldings Auctioneers is: Bill Lacey, and with him is: Patricia Whiteley from Tettenhall, she brought in her vintage camera and Victorian Inlaid chair to be valued..

Items taken along by people for valuation included pictures, Chinese vases, jewellery and a Rolex watch.

Other items being valued on the day included a chair and a camera.

The chair was valued with a guide price of £50 and the camera at £100.

Bill Lacey, a picture specialist with Fieldings Auctioneers Limited, said: "The Valuation Day was by appointment only because of the Cvid-19 pandemic and precautions we felt necessary.

"We were delighted by the turn-out and among the items were five Whitefriars glass vases dating to the 1960s.

"These were valued together at about £150 and we expect them to go on sale soon.

"It was good to meet people and to offer advice and information about their items.

"We hold a Valuation Day every Tuesday at our premises in Mill Race Lane, Stourbridge, and elsewhere during the year.