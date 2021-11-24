Bantock valuation day turns up some gems

Items taken along by people for valuation included pictures, Chinese vases, jewellery and a Rolex watch.
Other items being valued on the day included a chair and a camera.
The chair was valued with a guide price of £50 and the camera at £100.
Bill Lacey, a picture specialist with Fieldings Auctioneers Limited, said: "The Valuation Day was by appointment only because of the Cvid-19 pandemic and precautions we felt necessary.
"We were delighted by the turn-out and among the items were five Whitefriars glass vases dating to the 1960s.
"These were valued together at about £150 and we expect them to go on sale soon.
"It was good to meet people and to offer advice and information about their items.
"We hold a Valuation Day every Tuesday at our premises in Mill Race Lane, Stourbridge, and elsewhere during the year.
"We would hope to hold another at Bantock House sometime in the New Year but this has yet to be arranged."