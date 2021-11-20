Former Britain's Got Talent strongman campaigns for park improvements

Left, William Wilson presents a petition to Council leader Ian Brookfield asking for improvements to the facilities at East Park, Wolverhampton.

East Park's paddling pool has been condemned by Health and Safety inspectors due to out-of-date pipe work, rendering it unusable.

Now, Stuart 'Goldcrusher' Goldsmith is campaigning for improvements to be made to the facilities, and is even using his film production company to make a film about the park in Wolverhampton.

Mr Goldsmith said: "I always like to give back to the community.

"It's a very beautiful park but the pipe-work on the pool is 300 years out of date. If it was up and running, it would be such a beautiful place for people to go."

Stuart came to fame when he was a contestant on Britain's Got Talent in 2008 and managed to lift Ant and Dec simultaneously – even carrying them into the studio for the final.

He was then awarded the Millennium Face of the City by Wolverhampton Council and has raised more than £158,000 for charity Promise Dreams since 2003.

Now, he's helping Wolverhampton Councillor Anwen Muston to petition for improvements to made to the park.

The strongman joined campaigners in East Park to hand over a petition to council leader Ian Brookfield, asking for the much-needed renovations to be made.

East Park in 1959

The 53-year-old from Tettenhall said: "We have a really strong committee of people, we have the vicar of a Jamaican church, a man organising bike rides for us, and people have even come all the way from Birmingham to support us."

Mr Goldsmith is now focusing on his own assets to help the campaign, using his production company Focal View Productions to make a film about East Park.

He added: "We're doing a film on every aspect of East Park, including drone footage.

"Many years ago, Sainsbury's donated to have the bandstand re-done, so we're going to send it out in the hope that we get sponsors.

"It's a park for my generation, for your generation, for the generations to come."