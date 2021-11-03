Illness forces Bearded Runner to delay 32 marathons in 32 days for Wolverhampton wrestler's trust

Henry Ainsley

Henry Ainsley aka the Bearded Runner was attempting to complete 32 marathons ion 32 days in aid of the Wombourne-based charity Jet Singh Trust when he contracted pneumonia.

He was three days into his latest caper running from John O’ Groats, in Scotland, to Lands End, in Cornwall, when he became unwell.

He was due to follow a route through Stourbridge and Kidderminster last month for the charity's Mending Fences challenge.

Now the effort has been postponed until the summer.

Nita Kaur, of the trust, said Mr Ainsley had been given treatment and was recovering.

The trust was set up in memory of Wolverhampton wrestler Jatinder ‘Jet’ Singh Chatha, who died in 2016, aged 32.

It is aimed to tackle post traumatic stress and raise suicide prevention awareness particularly among males and proceeds from the Mending Fences campaign will go towards running courses.

The trustees joined forces with the experienced fundraising runner, to help to reach the target and a sponsored virtual run has also been made available for supporters who would like to participate in a physical activity and raise money at the same time.

"The website www.thebeardedrunner.co.uk is still live and we are still encouraging people to support the cause by registering for the virtual run, where it costs £15, we send them a beard and medal and ask them to tag @jetsinghtrust and@thebeardedrunner on their posts using #run4beared," she said.

Other fundraising activities include a charity bhangra night on November 12 at 6.30pm at Brooklands Suite, Vulcan Road, Bilston, featuring a dancing show, three-course meal, a DJ and an auction. Tickets cost £50 or £400 for a table of 10. Book places on 07811 130778.