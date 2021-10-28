Wolves star pays trip to safari park

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonPublished:

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Conor Coady enjoyed a family day out at West Midland Safari Park proving he's not just a fan of wolves.

Conor Coady and his family visiting West Midlands Safari Park.
Conor Coady and his family visiting West Midlands Safari Park.

Coady and his family made the most of the half-term break by visiting the Bewdley attraction for a VIP safari tour with tour guide Rosie.

The Wolves captain's family got to feed antelopes and Emali the giraffe, as well as meeting the safari park's baby white rhinos - Jambo and Jumani.

Coady also took the time to speak to fans and have his picture taken with them.

A spokesman for West Midland Safari Park said: "We were thrilled to welcome Conor, Amie and their three boys to West Midland Safari Park for a family day out.

"As one of the Molineux's closest animal attractions, it was great that they chose us for something to do during the half-term break and I hope they had a great time."

Following the Safari, the family had the chance to experience the new Lantern Festival light trail, complete with magical lit-up landscapes, dinosaur lanterns, and glowing animal installations.

The blazing trail also has a giant interactive piano keyboard and rainbow tunnel for all the family to enjoy.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Entertainment
Dudley
Walsall
Staffordshire
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News