Wolves star pays trip to safari park

Conor Coady and his family visiting West Midlands Safari Park.

Coady and his family made the most of the half-term break by visiting the Bewdley attraction for a VIP safari tour with tour guide Rosie.

The Wolves captain's family got to feed antelopes and Emali the giraffe, as well as meeting the safari park's baby white rhinos - Jambo and Jumani.

Coady also took the time to speak to fans and have his picture taken with them.

A spokesman for West Midland Safari Park said: "We were thrilled to welcome Conor, Amie and their three boys to West Midland Safari Park for a family day out.

"As one of the Molineux's closest animal attractions, it was great that they chose us for something to do during the half-term break and I hope they had a great time."

Following the Safari, the family had the chance to experience the new Lantern Festival light trail, complete with magical lit-up landscapes, dinosaur lanterns, and glowing animal installations.