Former Goodyear workers help fund refurb for MS patients

Former Goodyear workers have donated gym equipment to Wolverhampton and District MS Therapy Centre Limited. Pictured is Kevin McLoughlin trying out the new equipment, with mayor Greg Brackenridge, centre staff, and former Goodyear workers

A charity set up by former Goodyear workers has donated funds for the refurbishment of a gym at the Wolverhampton and District MS Therapy Centre Limited.

The refurbishment of the gym has cost £13,999 and includes the purchase of two exercise bikes and ergonomic chairs to help people suffering from Multiple Sclerosis.

Paula Anderson, the 59-year-old Therapy Centre manager, said: "Cyril Barrett, representing the 5/344 TGWU Benevolent Fund branch charity, formed by former Goodyear workers, attended a special presentation and toured the centre along with the mayor councillor Greg Brackenridge.

"We are really grateful for this donation which has made it possible to refurbish the gym area.

"The centre has been running since 1986 and treats people from the local Wolverhampton area.

"We offer various therapies for people with MS and other conditions as well as support for patients as well as their families."

"The exercise bikes will help people maintain muscle tones and stay mobile.

"We have 200 members and treat up to about 30 people each week with physiotherapy."

Wolverhampton's iconic Goodyear factory closed its gates in December 2016, marking the end of 89 years in the city.

Cyril Barrett was chairman of the Unite branch at the Goodyear factory.

The factory opened in 1927 and at its peak covered 88 acres and employed more than 7,000 staff, making tyres for cars, trucks, tractors and even Formula 1 racing teams.

Following a deal with developer St Modwen the site was sold in 2002 and production was scaled down and new homes were built.

Cyril, now the 72-year-old chairman and trustee of the charity, said: "It used to be a sickness and distress fund and the charity was formed by former members.

"The centre has helped one of our former members who has MS and the way they help people both physically and mentally is wonderful.

"Another of our members is a volunteer at the centre.

"Since the Benevolent Fund Charity was set up we have carried out more than 120 projects right across Wolverhampton and the Black County.