Wolverhampton voted fourth worst place to raise a baby

The city finished behind Coventry, London and Nottingham with a score of 2.88 out of ten in the Play Like Mum survey. Birmingham came in at fifth worst with a score of 2.99.

However, one of Wolverhampton’s leading campaigner’s for children’s welfare has disagreed with the findings of the poll – and says the city is one of the best places in the UK to raise a young family.

Councillor Beverley Momenabadi, the council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said: “I strongly refute the suggestion that Wolverhampton is not a great place to raise a baby.

“In fact, a survey just a few years ago rated the city the sixth best place for families to live in, thanks to a combination of a low crime rate and affordable property prices.

“We are a friendly and welcoming city, with a wide range of fantastic family-friendly facilities including our stunning parks and green spaces and wonderful attractions like Wolverhampton Art Gallery and Bantock House Museum.

“Over three quarters of our schools are now judged to be good or outstanding by Ofsted and we have ambitious long-term plans to encourage enterprise, reinvigorate our city and improve the prosperity of businesses and residents,” she added.

“So it’s easy to see why only a few years ago OneFamily Hotspots survey judged Wolverhampton to be one of the best cities for families to live in across England and Wales.”