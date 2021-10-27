Garden waste collection rise slammed in Wolverhampton

One of Wolverhampton Council's new 240-litre purple bins that have been introduced for the city's garden waste collection, which starts in February. Photo: Joe Sweeney.

Wolverhampton Council has written to residents to inform them the annual charge of emptying their purple bins will increase from £35 to £38 for 2022.

Bosses blamed the rise on increasing costs for running the service and said it was the first rise since charges were introduced in 2018.

But the move has been slammed by the opposition Conservative group who said the hike flies in the face of efforts to encourage recycling.

Wolverhampton’s service runs from February to December. The fee is cheaper than in Birmingham where taxpayers pay between £45-£50 for collections.

In Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull and Walsall there is no initial charge for the service although people have to fork out for additional bins and collections of garden waste.

Councillor Simon Bennett, deputy leader of the Conservative Group, said: “It’s bad enough that residents of Wolverhampton have to pay the garden tax when many of those in neighbouring authorities have their garden waste collected as part of their council tax.

“But to see the price increased with little announcement or rationale given is another kick in the teeth for the local taxpayer.

“As a group we’ve long campaigned against the garden tax and we’re raising this issue with council staff.

“The council may have declared a climate emergency but charging people to do the right thing and recycle their garden waste flies in the face of this.”

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “We know a price increase is never welcome news, but nationally costs are rising for all organisations and the council is no exception.

“This small increase is required to cover the rising costs of running and providing the service. We have written to customers to let them know about the 2022/23 service.

“This is the first time the price of the garden waste service has increased since it was launched three years ago.

“I believe that £38 (£19 concessionary rate) for a service which runs from February to December represents excellent value for money.