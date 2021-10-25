Man dies and another seriously injured in Wolverhampton house fire

By David StubbingsWolverhamptonPublished:

A man has died and another is in hospital with serious injuries after a house fire in the early hours of this morning.

The fire broke out at a home in Bushbury Lane, Oxley. Photo: Google
The fire broke out at around 2am at a home on Bushbury Lane in Oxley, Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent three ambulances, three paramedic officers, Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) paramedics and a MERIT Trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene A spokeswoman said crews arrived to find firefighters rescuing two men from the house.

"The two men were in a critical condition and ambulance crews immediately commenced advanced treatment on scene," she said.

"One man was conveyed on blue lights to New Cross Hospital in a serious condition for further emergency care. Sadly, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff and fire colleagues, nothing could be done to save the second man and he was confirmed dead on scene.”

