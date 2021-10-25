Man dies and another seriously injured in Wolverhampton house fire

The fire broke out at a home in Bushbury Lane, Oxley. Photo: Google

The fire broke out at around 2am at a home on Bushbury Lane in Oxley, Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent three ambulances, three paramedic officers, Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) paramedics and a MERIT Trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene A spokeswoman said crews arrived to find firefighters rescuing two men from the house.

"The two men were in a critical condition and ambulance crews immediately commenced advanced treatment on scene," she said.