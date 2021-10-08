The A454 Bridgnorth Road was shut due to the partial collapse of the Smestow Brook embankment. Photo: Wolverhampton Council

Wolverhampton Council chiefs shut the A454 Bridgnorth Road northbound, heading towards Perton, alongside the footpath on Friday.

It is due to the partial collapse of the Smestow Brook embankment with work now under way to discover the extent of the problem and carry out repairs.

Councillor Ellis Turrell, who represents Tettenhall Wightwick, said: "After a summer of traffic chaos in Compton and Wightwick, road users are once again facing significant disruption to their journeys.

"Our local roads are under huge pressure from traffic coming through the area. We’ve already seen HGVs including a fully loaded car transporter and quarry lorry trying to make their way along Wightwick Bank, which is subject to a weight limit and is incredibly narrow. This causes further disruption and traffic jams.

"While council officers and partners are doing their best to re-open Bridgnorth Road as quickly as possible, I’m calling on the council leadership to dedicate all possible resources to tackling this problem and ensuring it doesn't happen again."

Wolverhampton Council, posting on social media to warn drivers of the disruption, said: "Due to the partial collapse of the Smestow Brook embankment along the A454 Bridgnorth Road opposite the Mermaid Pub (near Windmill Lane) we have had to close the outbound road (heading towards Perton) and the footpath.