Shuttle buses from Wolverhampton returning for November's Grand Slam of Darts

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS Express & Star ......... 09/11/19 10.30 . The Grand Slam of Darts has returned to Wolverhampton's Aldersley Leisure Centre..

During the prestigious tournament, between November 13 and 21, buses will be running from Wulfruna Street, costing £2.50 return.

The nine-day tournament features 32 players, who initially compete in eight groups before a knockout phase sees the stars challenge to win the Eric Bristow Trophy.

The Grand Slam has been a major highlight in Wolverhampton since being introduced in 2007, with the legendary Phil Taylor claiming six wins in the event before his retirement.

Councillor Steve Evans, City of Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for events, said: “The last time the Grand Slam of Darts was staged at Aldersley Leisure Village the shuttle buses from the city centre proved popular.

“It is a great, hassle-free way to get to the darts for a fantastic evening out - and gives people the chance to socialise with friends and family in the city centre, boosting the night time economy and supporting our hotels due to the event attracting fans from far and wide.

“Wolverhampton is the spiritual home of the Grand Slam of Darts and we’ve been proud to host this event for the past 14 years, welcoming the best darts players in the world and their fantastic, passionate fans who create an amazing, fun atmosphere. We are delighted to have them back after the unavoidable gap last year due to Covid."

The 2021 Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts will see the likes of De Sousa, Price and Van Gerwen joined in the field by televised finalists including World Matchplay winner Peter Wright, Premier League champion Jonny Clayton, UK Open winner James Wade and World Championship runner up Gary Anderson.

Cllr Evans said: “This is all part of our overall five-year events strategy to bring the very best in art, music and sport to the city to boost the local economy, create new jobs and build an outstanding cultural reputation.

“Next year is also shaping up to be a huge year for events in Wolverhampton with the Cazoo Players Snooker Championship adding to British Art Show 9, Creation Day music festival, Commonwealth Games cycling time trial, and the reopening of the refurbished Civic Halls.”