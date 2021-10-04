Wolverhampton D-Day veteran hugs 100 trees for climate change charity

D-Day veteran Bill Redston hugged 100 trees at the National Memorial Arboretum in aid of charity. Photo: Rainforest Trust UK

Bill Redston, 96, raised more than £2,000 for conservation charity Rainforest Trust UK through his JustGiving fundraising campaign and donations from neighbours, friends and family.

Mr Redston, who has lived in Wolverhampton for more than 60 years, took part in the D-Day invasion of France and also served in Burma during the Second World War. He is due to celebrate his 97th birthday next month.

"We know that climate change is the biggest threat facing our planet, and I wanted to play my part in making the future safer for my grandchildren and great-grandchildren by raising money for Rainforest Trust UK," he said.

"Saving rainforests is one of the most effective ways to fight climate change, and hugging trees seems a great way to show how important they are for the planet and future generations."

Bill was an officer on a Royal Navy gunboat that supported the troops who landed on Utah beach during D-Day and he chose the National Memorial Arboretum for his fundraising event as the place holds very special memories for him.

D-Day veteran Bill Redston hugged 100 trees at the National Memorial Arboretum in aid of charity. Photo: Rainforest Trust UK

He worked there as a volunteer in the Arboretum’s early days and 15 years ago he helped establish a permanent memorial for Royal Navy Coastal Forces personnel lost during the war.

In June this year, he received the Legion D’Honneur from the French Defence attaché at the 77th anniversary of D-Day at the Arboretum, and met Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles there during the 75th anniversary of VJ Day last year.

The National Memorial Arboretum, which is home to nearly 400 memorials, has recently celebrated its 20th anniversary hosts more than 300,000 visitors a year. As well as being the country's biggest memorial location it is also a living landscape, with 150 acres of green space and more than 125,000 trees planted.

Mr Redston added: “While the Arboretum is rightly famous as a special place to remember all those who have died in war and conflict, it is also a beautiful natural space with so many wonderful trees, which absorb CO2 and help to protect our climate.

D-Day veteran Bill Redston hugged 100 trees at the National Memorial Arboretum in aid of charity. Photo: Rainforest Trust UK

"I therefore felt that it was the perfect place to do my tree-hugging, as it connects the sacrifice of the past to our hopes for the future in such a meaningful way."

Bill's son, Christopher, is the executive director of Rainforest Trust UK, a British conservation charity that places threatened tropical rainforests under permanent protection.

Christopher said: “I'm so proud of my Dad, who walked for nearly three hours from one end of the Arboretum to the other to hug his 100 trees. Tropical deforestation causes about 15 per cent of all net global carbon emissions, which is the same as every bus, train, car, plane, ship and truck on the planet combined.

"Rainforests are currently being destroyed at a rate of about 70,000 acres a day, mainly through deliberate burning and clearing for cattle ranches, soy plantations and palm oil. These vital areas not only stores hundreds of billions of tonnes of carbon, helping to protect our planet from further climate change, but also provide vital habitat for thousands of endangered species.

D-Day veteran Bill Redston hugged 100 trees at the National Memorial Arboretum in aid of charity. Photo: Rainforest Trust UK

"The money my father has raised will protect hundreds of acres of rainforest – he is true conservation hero.”