Man arrested after woman suffers 'life-changing' injuries in dog attack in Wolverhampton

The incident took place at a house in Grosvenor Road. Photo: SnapperSK

The victim, believed to be aged in her late 60s or early 70s, was taken to hospital after the incident in Grosvenor Road. The dog has since been destroyed by authorities.

It happened at around 2pm on Thursday with the woman being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

The dog, which police understand lived in the property with the victim and was believed to be a Japanese Akita, was "humanely destroyed" at the scene.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. He remained in police custody on Friday.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1.43pm [on Thursday] to reports of a person that had been bitten by a dog on Grosvenor Road, Ettingshall Park, Wolverhampton. One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a West Midlands CARE team doctor attended the scene.