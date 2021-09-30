Art exhibition at Wolverhampton record shop

Adrian Clamp, will be holding a pop-up exhibition at Stay Loose records

During the free-admission event, which will run from 7pm to 10pm, people will be able to view and buy the work of Adrian Clamp, a 61-year-old freelance artist and tutor.

Adrian, who lectures at The Barber Institute of Fine Art at Birmingham University, will be showing his work based on the legendary musician and his re-interpretations of album covers.

After seeing Bowie perform Starman on Top of the Pops on television, Adrian became a fan of his music and his theatrical looks.

Adrian said: "I discovered Bowie was playing at Wolverhampton Civic Hall and queued for tickets but failed to get one.

"One the date of the gig on May 28, 1973, I went along to the venue and waited a while on the off-chance of seeing Bowie and he arrived in a black limousine.

"He was sprawled across the seat and winked at me from the limousine.

"He got out and walked over and stood next to me and he had no eyebrows, bright orange hair and wore black nail polish.

"To me at 13-years-old he was his character Ziggy Stardust.

"A policeman spoke to me and asked if I had a ticket and when I said I had not got one he went inside and then came out and said follow me and took me inside.

"I got to see the concert for free."

"I studied Fine Art at Birmingham College and it was a colleague who suggested the re-interpretation of Bowie album covers.

"On the night of the pop-up exhibition I will have 25 T-shirts on sale, nine original drawings and paintings and two charcoal drawings of Earl Slick, Bowie's guitarist from 1974 to 2004, who even placed copies of my work on his FaceBook page.