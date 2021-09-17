Social campaigner given honorary professorship at home university

Professor Laura Caulfield congratulates Patrick Vernon on becoming an honorary professor of Wolverhampton University

Patrick Vernon will work alongside academics in Wolverhampton University’s Institute for Community Research Development (ICRD) where he will share his experiences of raising the profile of equality.

He will also share his experience supporting families and local communities who have been victims of knife and gun crime, exploring race equality as well as offering experience of mental health and the criminal justice system.

The collaboration will enable Mr Vernon to work with the ICRD team on a programme of research focused on community engagement and the cultural heritage of migrant communities.

He has a 25-year track record working in health and care, led the campaigns for Windrush Day and amnesty for the Windrush Generation and received an Honorary Doctor of Letters from the University in 2018.

The award was presented in recognition of Patrick’s contribution to the voluntary and public sector over a number of years and in particular his historical work around family genealogy and identity of migrant communities particularly African and Caribbean communities.

Professor Laura Caulfield, chair of the institute for community research & development (ICRD) at the University, spoke about the importance of Patrick Vernon being made an honorary professor.

She said: "It is wonderful that Patrick Vernon has been appointed as ICRD’s very first Honorary Professor and together we will continue to develop research that has a real, positive impact on the lives of people in our communities.

"Patrick’s profile, expertise, and influence will undoubtedly bring benefit to ICRD and the University.

"His work demonstrates a commitment to reducing inequalities, improving mental health and wellbeing, and increasing the visibility of migrant communities."

Patrick said: "It is a great honour to be appointed Honorary Professor and be part of the ICRD team at Wolverhampton University led by Professor Laura Caulfield.

"As someone born and raised and with strong ties to Wolverhampton, I hope through my research activities and teaching, I can inspire students and the wider community in the Black Country to achieve their dreams and aspirations.