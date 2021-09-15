Wolverhampton broadcaster Jacqui Oatley honoured by university

Jacqui Oatley was presented the Pro Chancellor Sport title by the University of Wolverhampton at a ceremony on Monday.

Jacqui Oatley MBE, born in Wolverhampton and brought up in Codsall, was the first female commentator on BBC's popular Match of the Day.

The broadcaster has since become the first female commentator on Sky Sports for their new coverage of the FA Women's Super League.

She was awarded an Honorary Degree by the university in 2016 in recognition of her outstanding contribution to sports broadcasting as well as championing diversity in sport.

And now the University of Wolverhampton presented the Pro Chancellor Sport title to Jacqui at a graduation ceremony on Monday.

She said: “It’s a real honour to be asked to become Pro Chancellor Sport of the university in my home town of Wolverhampton. I’ll be delighted to do all I can to help to promote our fine city and this fantastic educational establishment which is gaining greater recognition year on year.”

Jacqui’s ongoing achievements have broken boundaries for women who work in the field of sports media and she is a champion for both the University and for Wolverhampton.

As well as working for Sky Sports, Jacqui commentates on international men’s football and the Champions League for UEFA, as well as presenting EFL football for Quest and ITV’s PDC darts coverage. Away from sports broadcasting, she has recently presented BBC 5 Live Drive.

The broadcaster was awarded an MBE in 2016 for services to broadcasting and diversity in sport, in recognition of her work behind the scenes championing the role of women working in football, as well as women’s football.