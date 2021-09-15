Brave Wolverhampton paramedics honoured by Prince William after stabbing on 999 call

The Duke of Cambridge presents the 999 Hero Award to paramedics Deena Evans and Mick Hipgrave

The Duke of Cambridge presented Michael Hipgrave and Deena Evans with the 999 Hero Award at the star-studded Who Cares Wins Awards in London.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service medics were attacked by a man wielding two kitchen knives as they tried to enter his home to check on him.

Mother-of-three Miss Evans was stabbed in the chest by Martyn Smith who then knifed Mr Hipgrave in the back when he moved in to protect his colleague.

Both have now returned to work on the front line while their attacker has been jailed for nine years after admitting two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Prince William arrives at the Who Cares Wins Awards before presenting an award to brave paramedics Michael Hipgrave and Deena Evans

The paramedics' bravery was praised by Prince William who hailed emergency services heroes who “run straight towards the danger” to save others before presenting their award.

"Everyday our emergency services deal with high-pressured, challenging situations," the Duke said.

"When most of us would, quite naturally, turn away and seek safety, our emergency responders rise to the occasion – running straight towards the danger to provide vital and often life-saving support.

"Very modestly, they will tell you that this does not make them heroes, and it is all done in the name of duty. But sometimes a situation will occur that tests the resolve of even the most experienced responder.

"In times like these, they must face their deepest fears and find the most astonishing level of courage to overcome the obstacles in front of them. And that is truly heroic.

Villa defender Tyrone Mings was among the celebrities at the event

"The winners of this award faced just such a situation, but I am delighted to say they survived and are here this evening. Please welcome to the stage our 999 heroes – Deena Evans and Michael Hipgrave."

The evening was presented by Davina McCall and Prime Minister Boris Johnson and footballer David Beckham were among the guests.

Also present were Aston Villa and England defender Tyrone Mings, James Blunt, AJ Pritchard, Vernon Kay, Sir Trevor McDonald, Gary Lineker and Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster.

David Beckham and Prime Minister Boris Johnson attending the Who Cares Wins Awards

Miss Evans, from Willenhall, and Mr Hipgrave, from Coalbrookdale in Ironbridge, were both also recommended for a High Sheriff's Award by the judge who sentenced Smith to prison in July.