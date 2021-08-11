Apartment plan for derelict pub that's become anti-social behaviour magnet

The Rookery Tavern in Wood Street, Wolverhampton. Phioto: Google Maps

Gill Capital Management Ltd has put forward proposals to Wolverhampton Council planners to carry out a complete overhaul of The Rookery Tavern site in Wood Street.

The pub was listed as an asset of community value six years ago but closed soon after. The area has since become overgrown and attracted problems including fly-tipping.

If approved, the building will be demolished and a 24-apartment block will be erected in its place.

In the application, Gill Capital Management said the redevelopment of the site would be a boost for the area and provide much needed housing to the city.

They said: “The pub has been closed for around five years and was previously listed as an asset of community value on 7th July 2015.

“Notwithstanding the community listing, in the intervening period the site has exhibited signs of anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping and general neglect.

“The current Covid-19 situation has effectively reduced the pub returning to a viable business as virtually zero together with the fact the local planning authority has previously granted planning permission to allow its conversion to flats and a pair of semi-detached houses.

“As a result there is now an overwhelming case for supporting the demolition of the pub and allowing the redevelopment of the site to a productive and socially beneficial residential use.

“The replacement of the pub with housing will not negatively impact the remaining community facilities. On the contrary, the new residents occupying the site will help ensure the long term survival of the existing and remaining community facilities.

“From this perspective the current proposal represents the successful recycling of surplus derelict land where the cumulative benefits clearly outweigh any perceived harm.