Parkrun events to be held in Black Country and Staffordshire this Saturday

The weekly 5k parkrun in West Park which celebrated its seventh birthday in February last year – before Covid-19 restrictions

Parkrun events – a 5km or 3.1 mile course – are for walkers and runners which takes place every Saturday morning across the country and abroad.

And it will make its long-awaited return on Saturday at 9am in England, with people set to turn out across the region to cross the finish line once again.

A total of nine runs will be held across the Black Country and Staffordshire with a host of other events being held in Birmingham and in other locations.

In Wolverhampton, runs will be held at West Park and East Park which will be entirely run on tarmac paths – with the route taking people around the entirety of the park at each event.

In Dudley, a run will take place at The Dell Stadium on Bryce Road in Pensnett with the course run on a mixture of running track, tarmac paths, canal towpaths and trail paths.

In Walsall, a run will take place at Walsall Arboretum on The Broadway and is run on tarmac paths around the Victorian part of the park. And in Sandwell, a run will take place at Sandwell Park Farm in Salters Lane, West Bromwich, with the course being held around the park on a mixture of tarmac paths and trail paths.

Elsewhere in the West Midlands, two runs will be held Kingsbury Water Park and at Sutton Park in Sutton Coldfield along with runs in Perry Hall Park, Edgbaston Reservoir, Oaklands Recreation Ground and Cannon Hill Park in Birmingham. Other runs will be held at Babbs Mill Local Nature Reserve in Fordbridge Road in Kingshurst, Solihull, and at Brueton Park.

And in Stafford, a run will be held at Isabel Trail on Doxey Road and will be run entirely on tarmac paths. In Cannock Chase, a run will take place at the Cannock Chase Visitor Centre on Marquis Drive, with the route run on a mixture of tarmac paths, trail paths and grass.

In Burntwood, a run will take place at Chasewater Country Park on Pool Road with the course run around the park on a mixture of tarmac paths and trail paths. In Lichfield, a run will take place at Beacon Park on Swan Road with the course run around the park through a mixture of track paths, trail paths and grass.