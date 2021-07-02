Visiting banned again at New Cross Hospital after rise in Covid cases

New Cross Hospital, in Wolverhampton

A limited roll-out of visiting was introduced two months ago by the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust but was paused as of midnight on Thursday.

As well as affecting New Cross, the change means visitors are no longer allowed at Cannock Chase and West Park hospitals.

Hospital bosses say they will be reviewing the Covid cases in the community in a weekly basis.

Services will continue to run as normal and all scheduled appointments will continue.

A statement from Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust said: "We are working hard to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to protect staff, patients and visitors from becoming seriously ill.

"With this in mind, we have made the decision to temporarily pause the limited pilot roll-out of visiting to our wards at New Cross, Cannock Chase and West Park hospitals.

"We can appreciate this may be frustrating for the family and friends of patients, but we can assure you that it is the safest precaution to take at this time. This pilot was not introduced in children’s, maternity and neonatal services.

"We will be reviewing the cases in the community on a weekly basis and will update you via our website and social media feeds."

It added: "Services are unaffected and will continue to run as normal. All scheduled appointments will continue as normal, unless patients have been individually contacted and told otherwise.

"Anyone who is coming in for an appointment is asked to wear a face mask and social distance as well as taking a lateral flow test.

"We would also encourage everyone to book a vaccine by calling 119."

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust had only allowed visitors once again at certain wards at New Cross Hospital, Cannock Chase Hospital and West Park Hospital from May 17.

Visitors were asked to get a lateral flow test on site at New Cross Hospital by going to the mobile testing unit 40 minutes before their visiting slot. Patients were able to have two nominated visitors a week.