Special delivery ensures food bank can keep supporting families in need

Black Country Food Banks unveil their van which has been sponsored by Travis Perkins as part of their social value commitment. Leading Midlands landlord WHG secured the £2,000 from Travis Perkins under social value, as Travis Perkins are one of their contractors. The van will be used to support with vital food and toiletry deliveries. Pictured are branch manager Kevin McKeown in the drivers seat, with assistant branch manager Matthew Whiteside, account manager Lee Bracey, BC Foodbank area co-ordinator Allan Boot, and Jackie Reece and Donna Goodall from WHG.

Housing provider whg has joined forces with Travis Perkins Managed Services (TPMS) to sponsor the food bank’s new van. The duo have contributed £2,000 to sponsor the van, which will be used to collect donations and deliver food parcels to families in need.

TPMS was appointed as the new stores provider to whg last year. As part of the contract, directors pledged to support whg’s community work through social value and have donated the £2,000.

This year they agreed to assist the food bank, which has been a lifeline for some of whg’s customers who have been hit financially by the effects of Covid-19.

Donna Goodall, social value co-ordinator, said: “In 2020 we issued 161 vouchers for the Black Country food bank which prevented 317 adults and children living in our properties from going hungry.”

“We embed social value into all our contracts and ensure businesses we work with do their bit for local people. The kind donation from TPMS will ensure that the maintenance and running costs of the van are covered, meaning the Black Country Food Bank can concentrate their efforts where it is needed.”

Lee Bracey, account manager at TPMS, said: “We always endeavour to put our customers and communities at the heart of everything we do. The wide-ranging effects of Covid-19 have had a huge impact on the amount of people who have come to rely on community initiatives like this one.