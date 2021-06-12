Mobile home residents worried new access road will lead to housing development

Residents unhappy about proposed development on land, off Arthur Street, Blakenhall

They have now raised a petition bearing 87 signatures which is to be submitted to Wolverhampton City Council objecting to the application made by W G & M Marshall Limited.

Councillor Jasbinder Dehar and Councillor Paul Birch went to view the site and listen to the complaints of residents.

Previously an outline planning application for homes and car parking spaces on land at the rear of the caravans at Chaletland has been refused by planners.

Under the latest application, the company is seeking outline permission for access to the site.

It has reserved further details such as landscaping and the application for access from Cockshutts Lane is expected to go before the council's planning committee in July.

Mother-of-two Bernadette Clowery, aged 58, said residents were fearful the application could lead to homes being built on the site.

She said: "The land in question is a self-perpetuating wood which was once a disused asphalt area.

"I believe there are more than 175 trees on this area and because of this proposed access there would be problems with parking and noise.

"There are wood-peckers and blue-tits in the wood and a fox.

"We are concerned because we have all done our mobile homes up to a good specification and we are worried because our peace and tranquillity will be lost.

"Pedestrian access is planned at the bottom of Arthur Street and at the moment there are parking problems, deliveries are not being made.and we also believe fire regulations would be breached.

"There are mainly semi-retired and retired people living on the site and we are all concerned about the application."