Mother who saw son abused has jail term reduced

Chevaze McGregor murdered his young stepson Jeremiah Regis, by subjecting him to a campaign of savage violence.

The two-year-old suffered more than 100 injuries, including a fractured skull and ribs.

He eventually died after being hit in his tiny body so hard that his bowel burst, poisoning his insides.

McGregor was jailed for life in June, after pleading guilty to murder.

Jeremiah's mother, Sindyann Laverne Regis, 26, was also locked up for three years four months.

Regis, of High Street, Wednesfield, Wolverhampton, pleaded guilty to causing or allowing the death of a child at Birmingham Crown Court.

But now senior judges at London's Criminal Appeal Court have ruled her sentence "too long" and cut it to two years four months.

Lord Justice Treacy, sitting with Sir John Royce and Judge Jeremy Carey, said Regis had Jeremiah by another man before she got together with McGregor.

The killer "could be caring and loving, but had outbursts of anger which scared everyone," the judge added.

He took Jeremiah into a bedroom and inflicted physical punishment so severe it cost the youngster his life.

McGregor later chillingly told police he was in charge of "discipline" within the family.

Lawyers for Regis argued her jail term was far too tough, telling the judges that she too was a victim of McGregor.

She had endured domestic abuse at his hands and and was suffering from "battered woman syndrome", the court was told.

Her treatment led to her displaying "learned helplessness" and "traumatic attachment" to her abusive partner.

She helped police in the investigation and was so remorseful that she attempted suicide whilst on remand.

She was "not aware of the risk of really serious harm" to Jeremiah "and did not forsee what happened," the judges were told.

Allowing her appeal, Lord Justice Treacy said that she "failed to take such steps as she could reasonably be expected to take to protect her child."

But Regis "had an increased level of vulnerability herself" as a victim of domestic abuse.

"There was no suggestion that she herself caused any of the injuries," the judge added.

"She was of previous good character, showed remorse and assisted the prosecution of McGregor.

"All these factors work to reduce her culpability. The overall sentence in the circumstances was too long.

"We allow the appeal and substitute a sentence of two years four months."