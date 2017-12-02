A41 Bilston Road set to open to traffic

Motorists had said they had faced months of misery commuting into the city since works began to replace tram tracks and resurface the road in June this year.

The work proved controversial for businesses along the road, who reported a drop in profits.

Work being carried out in the city centre in September this year.

Now, the busy route is to reopen ahead of schedule. However, the tram stops that had closed to enable the work to continue will not open until later this month.

Tram services are set to return between the Priestfield and St Georges stops by December 10 as work to test the new track is currently taking place.

Tweeting about the works yesterday Midland Metro officials said: "Could we let you know that the A41 Bilston Road in Wolverhampton will reopen tomorrow - Saturday, December 2 to traffic.

"Trams won't return to operation between Priestfield & St Georges until Sunday, December 10 due to testing and training taking place.