Trees felled to widen road for ‘gateway’ in Wolverhampton

The £6.4 million ‘city gateway’ scheme on the Stafford Road, in Wolverhampton, between M54 junction two and Springfield Lane started last month. Workers have chopped down 46 trees in order to widen the road. A council spokesman said: “The works include the reduction of the existing central reservation and western service road verge to widen the road.

“This unfortunately means the loss of 46 trees ranging in size, which will be recycled.

“To compensate for the loss, Wolverhampton council will be planting almost 300 new trees in the area.

“UTC Aerospace has confirmed it will extend the hedgerow along its frontage, which will also help mitigate the loss of trees.”