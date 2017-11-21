Mick Hucknall, Ed Sheeran, and Chris Evans castrated in Wolverhampton

Apart from having ginger hair, the trio have also been castrated in Wolverhampton in the last year.

The threesome are just a small sample of the 3,000 pets to be treated at a new veterinary practice in just 12 months.

White Cross Vets, which also has practices in Walsall, Dudley and Birmingham, opened its premises on Penn Road, Wolverhampton last November following a £300,000 cash injection.

It will open its doors on Saturday afternoon for a party, with birthday cake and family fun for pets and their owners.

The practice has also dealt with a number of unusual cases in recent months. These include castrating six mice and three ginger guinea pigs –called Mick Hucknall, Ed Sheeran and Chris Evans – as well as draining a mouth abscess on a rat suffering with toothache.

Clinic Director James Millington says: “This practice is entirely designed around the pets we treat, and when this is combined with the high standards of care our team are renowned for, it gives us a very compelling offering. As a result, the last 12 months have been an enormous success and we’ve already grown our team from three to seven people.

“This party will be a great event to thank lots of our existing clients for supporting us, as well as being an opportunity for pet owners to visit us, experience our first-class facilities, and find out more about the exceptional level of care we provide.”

The Wolverhampton practice features an array of ground-breaking initiatives to create a relaxed atmosphere for pets.

Features include calming pet music, ultra-soft bedding, a specialist cat ward and separate sound proofed wards for dogs, and exotic pets.