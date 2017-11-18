First look at new electric taxis destined for Wolverhampton

The taxi forum at Grand Station in the city centre showcased the London Taxi Company’s TX Electric taxi and the Dynamo Motor Company’s all-electric taxi.

It was a chance for representatives from the taxi associations in the city to find out more about the types of taxis on offer ahead of new electric vehicle charging points being installed in the city centre.

The Dynamo is now on sale, with the TX Electric available for order.

It will be launched in London next month and in the Midlands in 2018.

Wolverhampton Council was handed £478,000 government funding in March to help fulfil a long-term plan to increase the number of electric taxis in the city.

Cllr Alan Bolshaw, chairman oWolverhampton Council’s licensing committee behind the wheel of the TX Electric taxi alongside Alastair Fairgrieve of the London Taxi Company, at Grand Station

The Office for Low Emission Vehicles(OLEV) has since confirmed the electric charging network can also be made available for public use.

An initial 24 charging points will be installed over the next three years, with the aid of funding from a private sector partner, and the first points could be in place by summer 2018.

The management of the project will be put in the hands of a specialist private partner, who will be responsible for building, operating and marketing the network as well as providing 24/7 service, maintenance and repair.

The OLEV funding follows the Government’s announcement that it plans to phase out sales of petrol and diesel cars by 2040.

The widespread introduction of electric cars in the city would have significant environmental benefits such as a reduction in vehicles’ exhaust emissions to help improve local air quality, reduced carbon emissions and a reduction in traffic noise, say council bosses.

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for city environment, said electric vehicles would bring many benefits. He added: “We are working closely with the taxi drivers in the city on this project and we are delighted OLEV has allowed us to broaden the scheme out for public use.

“Electric vehicles bring many benefits. They improve air quality and public health, make the city more attractive, support the economy of the Midlands, and support innovation and transformation, as well as helping to reduce carbon emissions.

“The idea of bringing on board a private sector partner also means we don’t anticipate any need to use council funds.”