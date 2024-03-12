Watch as woman and elderly mother injured as they try to fight off violent car-jackers in Willenhall

Those are the words of a Wolverhampton woman who was subjected to a violent carjacking in Willenhall that left her and her elderly mother injured and shaken. The women bravely tried to fight off the car-jackers but they sped off from the scene in the car.

Lynn Elwell, 62, from Wednesfield, says she was dropping her dog off at her mother's on Evans Street, Willenhall, on Februrary 28, when she was approached by two youths, who ordered her to get out of her new Mercedes A-Class, which she had only had for two weeks.

In CCTV footage, sent exclusively to the Express & Star, the youths can be seen beating Lynn when she refused to leave the vehicle, before dragging her out of the car, and repeatedly kicking her as she held on to the door.

Her mother, who ran out to try and intervene, was also injured as the car sped away from the scene after clipping her on the hip as she jumped out of its path.

Lynn, a mother-of-one who works as a hairdresser, shared her horrific ordeal and talked about the lasting emotional damage that the events have left her with.

She said: "It was horrible. It makes you mentally scared, there is no way to describe it, after something like this happens, you are always looking over your shoulder.

"I've never had anything like this. I actually grew up in that area and not once did I have any trouble. I just never expected anything like that to happen."

Lynn was dropping her elderly dog off at her 82-year-old mother's house when she was attacked, quickly being ripped from her vehicle, before being thrown to the ground and assaulted.

Lynn said: "I had just come out of my mom's, I always drop the dog off at around 8am and have a coffee. When I got back into the car I opened the window to wave goodbye and one of the lads just ripped open the car door.

"Another lad jumped in the passenger seat and he started shouting 'get out of the f****** car.' I was scared, I put up a bit of a struggle, and the other one started opening my seatbelt, one of them punched me a few of times and shouted 'Get out!'

Lynn had only had the Mercades A-Class for a two weeks before it was taken

"My mom also came out when she heard the commotion, and when they took off in the car they actually clipped her hip, if she hadn't jumped out of the way, it could have been a lot worse."

The 62-year-old received a number of bruises from the assault, however, after being checked by police, who she quickly called after the attack, she was found not to have any lasting damage.

Lynn's mother, who can also be seen in the video trying to help her daughter, was also left with a bruise on her hip, however, Lynn said the worst part was the lasting emotional damage that stops her from sleeping at night.

Lynn continued: "My stomach just goes over and over, it's the mental part of it that is sticking with me. I can't sleep properly either, every little noise is waking me up. It's strange how it affects you like that.

"They have got my keys, we have all changed our locks but you just never know. They also got my hairdressing bag which has affected my business. It was never bad around there when I was young, but it's just so much worse now. My parent's are also having issues with feeling safe now too. "

Police are continuing to search for the stolen vehicle, however Lynn said that it is not the first time that a vehicle has been carjacked from the area.

Lynn added: "There have been a number of incidents like this in the area as well, not long after what happened to me there was also another attack just down the road.

"The area is getting worse. I have a new car now, but I had only had that one for a few days. They used my card as well. It's horrible."

West Midlands Police has been contacted about the incident.