Half-marathon man Edward set to break world record

Edward Molineaux from Willenhall with some of his half-marathon medals

Edward, from Willenhall, reckons he has already broken the world record for running the most half-marathons, having clocked up his 157th 13-mile run of the year when he completed the Wolverhampton Half-Marathon at the weekend.

His feat is all the more remarkable because he has been breaking through the pain barrier while waiting for a hernia operation – but has no intention of giving up yet. Instead he has set himself a target of doubling the existing world record by completing 204 marathons by January next year.

The present world record holder for running the most half marathons in a year is American Lauri Fauerbach Adams, who ran 102 in 2011.

Edward said: "I'm just waiting for the people at Guinness to come back at me, but I am confident because it has all been recorded on my Strave fitness app."

The 32-year-old, who is also a boxer and martial-arts specialist, is raising money for the Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity from his runs.

Edward, who lives in Slater Street, has also taken part in the Birmingham Black Country Half Marathon in July, which runs along the canal towpath from Wolverhampton to Birmingham, and the Solihull which took place last month.

So far he has clocked up 685.36 miles.

He said he came up with the idea during lockdown.

"At first I wanted to see how many half-marathons I could do, but then I found myself heading towards the world record," he said.

"I did it topless in the depths of winter, in minus degrees, just to test myself."