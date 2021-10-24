Fire in Upper Lichfield Street, Willenhall. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

The fire broke out at the former Laser 20 building in Upper Lichfield Street shortly before 6pm on Sunday.

West Midlands Fire Service said the blaze involved two buildings near The Worker's Rest pub.

The service said the fire completely destroyed a single-storey building at the rear of the site, which included the roof collapsing. Meanwhile the two-storey building that faces the street was unaffected by the flames, but suffered 100 per cent smoke damage.

Photos and video posted on social media show flames and smoke pouring out of the building.

A total of 60 people were evacuated from a nearby pub, along with 10 adults and three children from neighbouring homes.

The building in Willenhall in 2020 before the fire. Photo: Google

The service later tweeted: "Fire investigation have been in attendance and completing investigations into cause of fire. Other agencies have been in attendance and also police."