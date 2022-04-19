Walsall Council promise to move grave ornaments "to a better place"

The ornaments and pictures were left in a pile

Loved ones of those buried or cremated in Streetly were outraged when artefacts, pictures, ornaments and even ashes were removed from graves and dumped near a bin on Thursday.

However, Walsall Council insist staff only removed what is prohibited on graves and memorials.

Director of Place and Environment at Walsall Council Dave Brown said: "Our bereavement services team fully appreciate the sensitivities involved in maintaining the cemeteries.

"Whilst every effort has been made to avoid restricting individual rights and choices, there is a rightful public expectation that the cemeteries are tidy and are places for peaceful contemplation."

He added: "The items which have been removed are not permitted and have been placed together for family members to collect.

"These will be carefully and respectfully moved to a better location over the next few days."

Crematorium users have complained the council's stance is too harsh.