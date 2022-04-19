Notification Settings

Walsall Council promise to move grave ornaments "to a better place"

By Adam SmithStreetlyPublished:

Walsall Council has promised to move the pile of cherished ornaments and pictures removed from graves at Streetly Crematorium to "a better place."

The ornaments and pictures were left in a pile
The ornaments and pictures were left in a pile

Loved ones of those buried or cremated in Streetly were outraged when artefacts, pictures, ornaments and even ashes were removed from graves and dumped near a bin on Thursday.

However, Walsall Council insist staff only removed what is prohibited on graves and memorials.

Director of Place and Environment at Walsall Council Dave Brown said: "Our bereavement services team fully appreciate the sensitivities involved in maintaining the cemeteries.

"Whilst every effort has been made to avoid restricting individual rights and choices, there is a rightful public expectation that the cemeteries are tidy and are places for peaceful contemplation."

He added: "The items which have been removed are not permitted and have been placed together for family members to collect.

"These will be carefully and respectfully moved to a better location over the next few days."

Crematorium users have complained the council's stance is too harsh.

Tracey Arrowsmith said: "It's disgusting, a lot of grieving families have paid for the plots so they should be allowed to put memorial gifts there. It is hard to lose family but when it's a child I can't imagine the pain and these gifts are not hurting anyone."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

